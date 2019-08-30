Islamic New Year 2019: Hijri new year to start from 31 August this year; day being observed since 622 AD

Islamic New Year 2019 | The Islamic New Year, also known as the Arabic New Year or Hijri New Year,' starts from 31 August this year in India.

Dates from which the new year will commence may vary from country to country because of time zone differences. Some Islamic organisations use moon sighting to determine the beginning of the new month.

The Islamic New Year is being observed since 622 AD, when Prophet Mohammed migrated from Mecca to Medina with his followers to escape religious persecution.

Muhharam is the name of the first month of the Islamic lunar calendar. In the month of Muharram, Shia Muslims mourn for ten days in memory of Hazrat Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Mohammed and his companions.

It is the second holiest month of the Islamic year, after Ramadan. This year, 'Ashura,' the day that marks the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussein is likely to be on 10 September.

The Islamic calendar is shorter than its Gregorian counterpart by 11 to 12 days. The first day of the first month of the Islamic New Year is officially a holiday in most Muslim countries. The Hijri New Year holiday has been declared in Dubai already.