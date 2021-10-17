ISKCON appeals UN to send delegation to Bangladesh over temple attacks, says Radharamn Das
The Kolkata ISKCON vice president has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina to end cycle of violence
Kolkata: Vice-president of ISKCON, Kolkata, Radharaman Das on Saturday condemned the attack on the ISKCON temple in Bangladesh and urged Prime Minister Modi to hold talks with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to end the cycle of violence.
"We've written a letter to United Nations and appealed them to condemn this and send a delegation to Bangladesh," said Radharamn Das.
On Friday, a mob allegedly attacked an ISKCON temple in Bangladesh's Noakhali district and according to the community, one of its members was killed.
"It is with great grief that we share the news of an ISKCON member, Partha Das, who was brutally killed yesterday by a mob of over 200 people. His body was found in a pond next to the temple. We call on the Govt of Bangladesh for immediate action in this regard," the official Twitter handle of the ISKCON community said.
