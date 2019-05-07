ISC Class 12 Exam 2019 Results Declared: Students can visit alternative websites, use SMS services, DigiLocker to check scores

ISC Class 12 Exam 2019 Results | The 2019 results of ISC Class 12 was released by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) today (Tuesday, 7 May) at 3 pm. Students who appeared for the ISC board exams can check their results online on cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

In case of increased traffic on the official website once the results are announced, students can face difficulty in logging in. Hence, they can use alternative ways through to check scores.

Follow LIVE updates on the ICSE, ISC results 2019 here

SMS

Students can request for their results via SMS. To get the ISC Class 12 results as a text message, students need to write the name of the board, followed by their seven-digit roll number and send it to 09248082883.

For instance: for a Class 12 student with roll number 1234567, he or she needs to send 'ISC 1234567' to the number provided.

Other websites

Students can also check their results on examresults.net, results.nic.in and indiaresults.com, in case the official website is slow or unresponsive.

DigiLocker

The CISCE will make the digitally signed copies of the statement of marks and pass certificate available through DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in.

The DigiLocker facility was established by the Department of Electronics and Information Tecnolofy under the Government of India. In additions, candidates taking the ISC examination will also be provided with digitally-signed copies of the migration certificate. The digitally-signed documents should be available after 48 hours of the publication of results through the DigiLocker.

To sign up for the facility, a mobile number will be required. The number will be authenticated by sending an OTP (one-time password), after which the candidate will be able to choose a username and a password.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.