ISC Results 2021 LIVE: CISCE board has declared Class 12 Results 2021 Today: The results will also be available via SMS, on the website of the Council, cisce.org and results.cisce.org

ISC 12th Result 2021: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the results of Class 12 or ISC exams for the academic year 2020-21 on Saturday, 24 July at 3 pm.

Apart from ISC results, the board will also announce the result of Class 10 or ICSE board examination.

Once declared, candidates will be able to check their scores at official websites cisce.org and results.cisce.org. Results can also be accessed through the careers portal of the council and SMS, CISCE said in a circular released on its website Friday.

How to check ISC 2021 Results via SMS:

If students are unable to check their board results on official websites, scores can be accessed through SMS services. To get results on your mobile phones, students can send their unique id to 09248082883 in the following format: 'ISC (Unique ID)'.

Steps to check ISC Class 12 Results 2021:

Step 1: Visit the websites cisce.org or results.cisce.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the option that reads,'Results 2021'

Step 3: Enter your unique ID, index number and security key. Click on login

Step 4: Hit on 'Submit' button

Step 5: Download your ISC results 2021

Step 6: Take a printout of the results for future reference

Steps to access ISC Class 12 results on careers portal:

Step 1: Log in to the careers portal

Step 2: Click on the Examination System

Step 3: On the menu bar, click on 'ISC' for checking Class 12 board results

Step 4: From the ISC menu, click on 'Reports'

Step 5: Click on 'Result Tabulation' to view the school's result tabulation

Step 6: Click on the 'Comparison table' to view the same

If a candidate wants to raise an objection regarding computation of marks in the ISC 2021 result, she or he may send an application to the school, stating the objection in detail along with reasons thereof, CISCE has said.

Schools will first review all such applications, and only if the contentions made therein are valid, the applications will be forwarded the CISCE along with supporting documents and remarks.

"All the requests must be forwarded to the CISCE at asicse@cisce.org for the ICSE (Class 10) or at asisc@cisce.org_for the ISC (Class 12). The last date for forwarding the requests to the CISCE is 1 August, 2021," read the official notice.

ISC Evaluation criteria

This year, the board did not conduct Class 12 examination and evaluated students' academic performance on the basis of their pre-board exams and internal assessments.

As per the evaluation policy released earlier, the board would consider the marks of Class 11 and Class 12 internal exams to prepare ISC result 2021. It will also include the marks obtained in project work and practical exams.