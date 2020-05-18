ISC 2021 Class 12 Exam: CISCE introduces 20-mark project work from 2021 for English and Math papers

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has decided to introduce a 20-mark project work for English and Mathematics papers for Indian School Certificate (ISC) examination in 2021. The CISCE had earlier planned to implement it from 2022.

The English and Mathematics exams will be divided into two parts — theory (80 marks) and project work (20 marks) — instead of a single written exam of 100 marks.

According to a report in The Times of India, council chief executive and secretary Gerry Arathoon explained to school heads about the plan in a letter. “Students may write about the day they learnt the value of punctuality. Review of a TV serial can be favourable or unfavourable,” Arathoon said.

The principal of St James School, Kolkata, T H Ireland told the publication that candidates will now have less stress since the theoretical paper will just be for 80 marks.

“The pattern of assessment of the project work shall be the same as given in the document ISC Year 2022 Regulations and Syllabuses,” said the CISCE in a circular.

The project work for English is divided into listening skill (5 marks), speaking skill (5 marks) and writing skill (5 marks for internal + 5 marks for external).

In speaking skill, candidates have to choose from topics like narrate and experience, giving a report and expressing an opinion or theme-based conversation.

Writing skill requires candidates to write on topics in 500 and 1000 words. Specimen question papers for English and Mathematics will be soon available on the CISCE website. The mathematics projects would consist of graphs, trigonometric functions or linear equations among others.