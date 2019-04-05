Is politics a viable option for fading celebs?

Celebrities’ tilt toward politics is an age old-phenomenon. Parties have always used star power to woo voters

What does this say about voters and parties in a vibrant and world’s biggest democracy like India?

From Amitabh Bachchan to Vyjayanthimala Bali there are many Bollywood protagonists who have donned the political greasepaints….some committed like Sunil Dutt, Vinod Khanna, Shatrughan Sinha, and some not like Dharmendra and Govinda

Perhaps, Smriti Irani is one of the biggest examples of our generation, who first found phenomenal small screen success with Tulsi and 'Kyunki Saans bhi kabhi bahu thi' and then took a political plunge to become Human Resources Minister and later in charge of the Textile ministry… Sunil Dutt, Vinod Khanna, Shatrugan Sinha, too, have been successful politicians…

Their stardom may have lured voters, but they’ve toiled hard to understand the tricks of the political trade

But, there is another lot, whose experience in politics has little to write home about….Take the case, Amitabh Bachchan, then the angry man of Bollywood, who at the height of his career, quit politics three years in the mid-80s after taking the plunge….The swirling rumors of the Bofors payoffs put paid to Bachchan’s political ambitions….

Similarly, Nawab Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi may have been ace cricket captain in his heyday, but unfortunately never met any success at the hustings….He lost both times he contested…

Three celebrities have thrown their political hats in the rings in this hectic poll season.‘Rangeela’ star Urmila Maotndkar, former cricketer Gautam Gambhir and Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirhua all are starry eyed about the rough and tumble of electoral politics…Urmila will be contesting on a Congress ticket from North Mumbai.BJP is tipped to field Gambhir from New Delhi and renowned Bhojpuri actor and singer Dinesh Lal Yadav or Nirahua is being considered by the saffron party from a constituency in Uttar Pradesh

Is politics a viable career option for fading celebrities like Urmila and Gambhir to remain in limelight?

Well, they’ll come to know whether they made the right choice till May 23.

