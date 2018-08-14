You are here:
Is BJP also planning to dissolve Gujarat Assembly, asks Congress after Amit Shah seeks simultaneous elections

India Press Trust of India Aug 14, 2018 17:58:21 IST

Ahmedabad: The Congress Tuesday asked if the BJP will agree to early dissolution of the Gujarat Assembly, as the ruling party's national president, Amit Shah, has endorsed the idea of simultaneous elections.

Shah on Monday wrote to the Law Commission, saying that simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections will curb expenditure and ensure that the country is not always in "election mode".

File image of BJP president Amit Shah. PTI

Asked for a comment, Congress's Gujarat in-charge Rajiv Satav sought to know if the Assembly in BJP-ruled Gujarat, where elections were held December 2017, too will be dissolved for this purpose.

"They (BJP) should declare whether they also plan to disolve the Gujarat Assembly under one nation-one election (plan). If you plan to undertake this, you will have to carry it out across the country," Satav told reporters here.

"So, is the BJP also planning to dissolve the Gujarat Assembly? The party should clarify its stand," he said.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani hit back at the Congress over Satav's comment, asking if the party was serious about discussing the concept.

"(Terms of) Vidhan Sabha (Assembly), Lok Sabha, Panchayats, etc., will have to be gradually synchronised for one nation-one poll. I would like to ask Congress if its intention is right and if it wants to do so," Rupani said.

"Congress does not want to talk about national interest. It is doing politics of vote-bank and caste. Narendra Modi has come up with the concept (of simultaneous polls) because it is in the country's interest," Rupani said, when asked for his reaction.


