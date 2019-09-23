Ironic that scrapping of Article 370 gets cheered everywhere except J&K, says Iltija Mufti on Narendra Modi's Houston speech

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on scrapping of Article 370 received a thunderous applause at the 'Howdy, Modi!' event on Sunday, Iltija Mufti, daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, called it "ironic" that there was praise for India's move everywhere in the world except in the state.

"Ironic that a move ostensibly taken to secure 'special interests' of Jammu and Kashmir gets cheered on everywhere except in the state that’s it meant to benefit," said Iltija, who has been handling Mehbooba's Twitter account ever since the Peoples Democratic Party chief was detained in August.

"While people in Kashmir have been gagged, mass hysteria is orchestrated elsewhere to justify this decision," she added.

At the Houston event on Sunday, Modi had made a strong pitch against terrorism in the presence of US president Donald Trump. During his speech, he also asked the crowd to give Trump a standing ovation, as he targetted Pakistan and its Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"Article 370 encouraged terrorism and separatism in Jammu and Kashmir," he said, asserting that its nullification will allow development and prosperity in the region and end discrimination against women, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Jammu and Kashmir has been under security clampdown ever since the Modi-led government announced the decision to abrogate provisions under Article 370 on 5 August. Several Opposition leaders, separatists, and terrorists, have been detained since then in a bid to avoid protests following the developments.

Last week, Mehbooba had asked the government to provide details about those detained by the authorities, including children and women, and those who are lodged in jails outside the state.

A letter seeking the information was written by Iltija, and was addressed to the Union home secretary and Home Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir.

With inputs from agencies