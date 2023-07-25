IRCTC website suffers technical glitch, restored after 10-hour outage

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has successfully resolved the technical problem on its ticketing platform, and the website is now fully functional.

The public sector undertaking (PSU) informed its followers and users on X that they can once again access the IRCTC website and app to book train tickets. The website had experienced an outage at 3.30 am due to a technical glitch, but after approximately 10 hours, the issue was successfully rectified, as mentioned in IRCTC’s recent post.

Booking issue has been resolved now. https://t.co/Mqkzxbqm1N and Rail connect app is working now. Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted. — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) July 25, 2023

Earlier, IRCTC had communicated on the microblogging platform that their ticketing service was temporarily unavailable due to the technical issue.

Due to technical reasons, the ticketing service is not available on IRCTC site and App. Technical team of CRIS is resolving the issue. Alternatively tickets can be booked through other B2C players like Amazon, Makemytrip etc,” IRCTC tweeted.

IRCTC, incorporated on 27 September, 1999, provides ticketing, caterimg and tourism services for the Indian Railways.

