IRCTC website revamped: Follow these steps to make train ticket booking easier

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) revamped its website, making the process of booking train tickets easier. The IRCTC ticket booking platform eliminates the need to stand in queues at booking counters at railway stations. Website users should follow these points while booking their tickets on the IRCTC website:

1. The IRCTC website allows ticket booking from 12.20 am to 11.45 pm in advance every day.

2. Users can make payments through debit cards, credit cards, net banking, payment wallets and other similar services.

3. Users can book up to 12 tickets every month if they get themselves verified with the Aadhaar card. Six tickets can be booked in a month without Aadhaar verification.

4. Senior citizens, divyaang persons and journalists can claim ticket concession.

5. Name on the ticket can only be changed at a booking counter and not on the IRCTC website.

6. Users can book tickets under the general, ladies, senior citizen, divyaang, tatkal and premium tatkal quotas. Tatkal tickets can be booked only during a specific time period before the commencement of the train’s journey.

7. Users can cancel tickets under the ‘Booked Tickets’ section. The refund amount of a cancelled ticket will be credited to the user’s account only after deducting cancellation charges.

8. Electronic Reservation Slip is received by the passenger along with the original ID of one of the passengers travelling on a PNR. PNR allows a passenger to check the status and timing of train and their position on the wait list, if any.

