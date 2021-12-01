IRCTC to start Rampath Yatra train from Gujarat to Ayodhya on 25 Dec; all you need to know

The train will be a 640-seater that will commence from Sabarmati station which is Gujarat and the following day it will reach Ayodhya via Ratlam, Ujjain.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will commence the 'Rampath Yatra' train on 25 December. Recently, Krishna Kumar Singh, the regional manager of IRCTC informed that the special train will begin from Gujarat and will reach its destination Ayodhya via Madhya Pradesh, as per ANI.

The train will be a 640-seater that will commence from Sabarmati station which is Gujarat and the following day it will reach Ayodhya via Ratlam, Ujjain.

“The journey will take seven nights and eight days in which 320 seats will be in 3AC and 320 seats in sleeper coaches,” Singh said while addressing a press conference in Indore. As per news reports, the charge for sleeper coaches will be Rs 7,560 through online booking while the charge for AC seats will be Rs 12,600. The arrangements for food and accommodation for the devotees will be made by the IRCTC.

Travellers should note that it is not mandatory for them to take both the COVID-19 vaccines for travelling on this special train. However, compulsory medical arrangements and items have been added in the isolation wards of the train to provide when necessary to travellers.

Further in the conference, Singh mentioned that interested devotees will be taken to Prayagraj, Nandigram, Varanasi and Chitrakoot by road from 27 December.

For the unversed, this new special train is the third Rampath Yatra train that has been introduced this year. The first one started in February 2021, and began from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city. Meanwhile, the second train flagged off a few days ago from Maharashtra’s Pune.

On 27 November, the second Rampath Yatra train was flagged off to Ayodhya. The train service aimed at promoting pilgrimage tourism across the country. Also, the idea behind the third train service came after the IRCTC received positive and encouraging responses from the devotees who had travelled in the previous two trains. Along with positive responses, the third train was introduced on demands of senior citizens who wanted to visit religious places at an affordable price.

Moreover, the train starting from Pune will take devotees to places including Varanasi, Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Nandigram, Shringvendpur and Chitrakoot in Uttar Pradesh.