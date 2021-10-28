IRCTC to launch special Buddhist circuit trains from January; here's all you need to know

This train will cover four important Buddhist destinations, including Bihar’s Bodhgaya and Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar town where Lord Buddha spent a great part of his life

In a bid to increase tourism in India, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced a Bharat Darshan Special tourist train for its people.

This train will cover four important Buddhist destinations in the country including Bihar’s popular Bodhgaya village and Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar town where Lord Buddha spent a great part of his life. These famous sites always attract thousands of Buddhists and non-Buddhist tourists every year, especially from the South East region.

According to the IRCTC’s website, tourists who are planning or selecting to visit the Lord Buddha travel package will be able to board and deboard the train from places including Dhamangaon - Wardha - Akola - Badnera - Nagpur – Betul, and Itarasi. This tour package will start from 23 to 30 January, 2022.

Pilgrims who are interested in the tour package should note that it will cover places like Lumbini (Nautanwa) - Kushinagar (Gorakhpur) -Bodhgaya (Gaya) and Sarnath (Varanasi).

For verification or for any other information (if required), passengers are advised to carry voter ID, Aadhaar card, driving license, PAN card as proof.

Meanwhile, IRCTC has provided a list of items that travellers need to bring along with them during the journey. The things included are bedsheets, pillows, a lock, and a key with a chain to secure luggage, medicines among others.

Booking details: A standard ticket for a passenger will cost Rs 7,560 per person while in the comfort class, it will cost Rs 9,240 per person. However, for children below 5 years, the booking is free and for children above the age of five will be charged equally as the adult.

According to reports, the Buddhist Circuit Train is nothing less than a five-star hotel. From its lavish and cosy interiors, the train provides extremely professional services and staff. Keeping in mind the Buddhist artwork, the dining area of the train has been designed with paintings and art-works of Buddhist culture.