The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will be introducing a special train from today, 21 October known as “Jyotirlinga Darshan Yatra”. The move is aimed at promoting religious tourism in the country, especially to the four prominent ‘Jyotirlinga’ sites in India.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the special IRCTC train is likely to start its operation from Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj Sangam station from today. It will be a 10-day tour where it will take devotees through popular pilgrimage sites across the country.

The Jyotirlinga, is a devotional representation of Lord Shiva. The Jyotirlinga shrines are considered to be sacred in India and Nepal. There are 12 prominent shrines, which devotees aim to visit at least once in their lifetime. So out of the 12, the Jyotirlinga Darshan Yatra will ease travel to four of its shrines which are Omkareshwar, Somnath, Mahakaleshwar and Nageshwar Jyotirlinga.

Food and Travel Facility

Passengers who board the Jyotirlinga Darshan Yatra train should know that they would be provided breakfast, lunch, and dinner on all the days of the journey and it will be pure vegetarian. Devotees will be provided accommodation in dharamshalas and a local bus for sightseeing.

Ticket price

The package for 10 nights and 11 days has been priced at Rs 10,395 per head. The booking for the Jyotirlinga Darshan began earlier this month.

Details of the Yatra

Despite the train starting from Prayagraj station, interested devotees who wish to travel on the Jyotirlinga Darshan Yatra, can board the train at several other stations including Amethi, Rae Bareli, Lucknow, Prayag, Pratapgarh, Bhind, Gwalior, Kanpur, Etawah and Jhansi.

Other than the four Jyotirlinga shrines, devotees will also be visiting the Bhent Dwarka Mandir and Dwarkadhish Mandir in Dwarka, as well as the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, and the Statue of Unity in Baroda. Apart from these tourist destinations, the special train will stop at the city of Udaipur where passengers will be visiting the City Palace, the Maharana Pratap Memorial and the Saheliyon Ki Bari.