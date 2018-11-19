IRCTC scam case: Delhi court orders Lalu Prasad Yadav to appear via video conference on 20 December

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday directed RJD chief Lalu Prasad to appear before it on 20 December through video conference in connection with the IRCTC scam case.

Special judge Arun Bharadwaj passed the directions after he was told that the accused could not appear before the court, as per earlier direction, owing to his ill health.

The court directed the CBI and ED to ensure Lalu's presence from video conference from the hospital, if he is still lodged there, or from jail.

The ED, meanwhile, opposed the bail application of Prasad's wife Rabri Devi, son Tejaswi Yadav and others on the grounds that they were influential persons who could hamper the probe if granted the relief.

The case relates to alleged irregularities in granting operational contract of two IRCTC hotels to a private firm.