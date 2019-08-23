IRCTC is offering a two-day tour package from Delhi to Shirdi for Sai Baba devotees

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), a subsidiary of the Indian Railways that handles the catering, tourism and online ticketing operations, has introduced a package tour for Shirdi Sai Baba devotees to Shirdi, Maharashtra from Delhi.

The tour includes flight tickets, airport pickup and drops at Shirdi, one-night accommodation at Shirdi in a deluxe hotel, meals and sightseeing.

Shirdi is a town at Ahmednagar district in Maharashtra. It is considered a major pilgrimage site as it used to be the home of revered spiritual leader Sai Baba. Devotees and tourists visit Sai Baba temple complex, Samadhi Mandir shrine alongside Sai Baba’s tomb and Dwarkamai mosque, where he once lived.

All you need to know about the package

IRCTC in this two-day package tour to Shirdi has included flight ticket from Delhi to Shirdi and back, hotel accommodation, meals and local sightseeing in AC vehicles.

Tour dates: 24 August and 7 September

Package cost: Rs 14,670 per person for triple occupancy, Rs 14,950 per person for double and Rs 16,620 for single occupancy.

Hotel and meals: One-night accommodation in a deluxe hotel includes buffet fixed meals- one breakfast, one lunch and one dinner.

Sightseeing: As per the itinerary in AC vehicles.

What the package does not include: The package cost won’t include airport transfers in Delhi, temple darshan tickets, entry fee to any monument, any video or camera fee, portage to hotels, mineral water, telephone charges, laundry bill and sightseeing outside the itinerary.

Booking IRCTC’s tour package: One can book the package by visiting IRCTC tourism website or clicking here.

Important notes for visitors availing the package

· Guests must carry valid proof of identification - including children and infants.

· The payment for early check-in and late check-out should be settled directly by the guest.

· Passengers must reach the airport two hours before the departure of the scheduled flight.

· There would be no refund by IRCTC if one fails to join the group at the commencement of the tour, or join the group later or leave the group before culmination of the tour for any reasons.

· Food and beverages availed by the visitor on the flight would be chargeable.

· As per IRCTC rules and regulations, room categories in all packages are the base category rooms unless stated otherwise. In the case of triple occupancy, the extra mattress will be provided on the floor.