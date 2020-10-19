IPU CET 2020 MTech merit list and counselling schedule released for CSE and ECE at ipu.ac.in

Successful applicants will then have to be present on the university campus for the counselling

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University or IP University has released the merit list of IPU common entrance test (CET) MTech 2020 of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) and Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) streams. IPU has also released the counselling schedule for both the courses.

Qualified candidates have been included in the lists which are available at the official website of the varsity at ipu.ac.in. The successful applicants will then have to be present on the university campus for the counselling. While MTech CSE candidates will have their counselling on 21 October, the M.Tech ECE counselling is set to take place on 22 October.

Education portal Jagran Josh reported that those MTech CSE candidates who are reserved under SC, ST, Defence or PH categories (both Delhi & outside Delhi) have been given the time slot from 10 am to 11.30 am on 21 October. The counselling for the MTech CSE candidates who belong to the General Category or the Unreserved EWS from Delhi or outside Delhi will begin from 11.30 am onwards on the same day.

The schedule is the same for MTech ECE candidates as well to be held the next day.

According to Careers 360, candidates will have to report at the University School of Information, Communication & Technology, in the E Block of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sector-16-C, Dwarka, New Delhi-110078.

Apart from the necessary education documents, candidates will be also required to bring a Bank Demand Draft of Rs 82,000 drawn in favor of the Registrar of the IP University. They must also fill the Verification Form duly and bring six passport size photographs.

Here is the direct link for the first merit list for MTech CSE batch 2020.

Here is the direct link for the first merit list for MTech ECE batch 2020.