IPU CET 2020 counselling dates for B.Tech admission released; Round 1 seat allotment list to be announced on 11 Nov
IPU CET counselling 2020 round 1 seat allotment result for admission to B.Tech programmes will be declared on 11 November by Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Once released, students can check their name and colleges allotted to them on the official website - ipu.admission.nic.in.
According to a report by Careers 360, IPU counselling 2020 first round seat allotment result will be available on the official website from 5 pm. Those who will be allotted a seat will get time till 17 November to either freeze or float the seat.
To freeze, or confirm, the seat allotted, candidates will have to pay Rs 40,000.
The seats that will be floated will be allotted to candidates in the IPU counselling round 2 B.Tech seat allotment which will start from 17 November. The allotment result of the second round will be released by the University on 24 November.
According to reports, the IPU counselling 2020 will be conducted online.
Candidates can check their name in the allotment list by logging in to their account. After seat allotment, candidates will be required to complete the document verification process.
They will be required to provide IPU CET 2020 result, admit card, Class 10 and 12 mark sheet and certificate, category certificate (if applicable), IPU CET 2020 registration slip, admission slip.
They will also be required to furnish provisional allotment letter, academic fee receipt, conduct certificate attested by the head of the institution where the candidate has last studied.
