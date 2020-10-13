IPU B.Tech counselling: Last date for registration extended till 14 Oct, apply at ipu.ac.in

New candidates will be required to pay Rs 2,200 online, of which Rs 1,200 is for application form and Rs 1,000 is for counselling participation fee

The last date for IPU B.Tech registration for counselling has been extended till 14 October. Eligible candidates for undergraduate engineering programmes at Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University can register at ipu.ac.in and ipu.admissions.nic.

According to a report by NDTV, the University said that counselling for admission to B.Tech programme has been extended for all JEE Main - 2020 qualified candidates.

Candidates who have already filled the application form but did not register yet for the counselling and those who could not apply till now can register by 14 October.

A report by Jagran Josh said that students will be required to click on the website and enroll themselves and pay the registration fee as well as upload all the required documents in relevant format for IPU counselling 2020 for B.Tech courses.

Once the counselling registration process is completed, the certificate verification process will be started in the online mode by the varsity on 16 October.

Fresh candidates will be required to pay Rs 2,200 online of which Rs 1,200 is for application form and Rs 1,000 for counselling participation fee.

Steps to register for IPU Counselling for B.Tech course

Step 1: Log on to IPU official website - ipu.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: Tap on the IPU counselling registration link

Step 3: Enter the required details to register.

Step 4: Log in using registered ID and password and complete the application form.

Step 4: Pay the application fee and choice filling.

Step 5: Press the submit button.

Here is the direct link to register: https://admissions.nic.in/IPUADM/IPUCounselling/root/Home.aspx?enc=Nm7QwHILXclJQSv2YVS+7gvpV2t3xb6L22Q9CRSzd4nyLC4NrgAruOKOLrQ6YaXZ