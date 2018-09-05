IPS officer Surendra Das attempted suicide by consuming poison in Kanpur, says police; condition said to be critical

Kanpur: An Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Surendra Das, posted as a Superintendent of Police (SP) in Kanpur city, consumed poison on Wednesday, police said. His condition is said to be "very critical".

Doctors at a city hospital told IANS that Das had been put on ventilator for respiratory support and that the next 48 hours would prove to be very critical for the officer's recovery.

A 2014 batch officer, Das attempted suicide at his official residence and was rushed to the hospital by his staff. His parents live in Lucknow and have since rushed to Kanpur to be with Das. The officer hails from Ballia in Uttar Pradesh and his wife is a doctor.

Informed sources say the officer may have taken the extreme step due to marital discord. Das, a B.Tech, is known as a good officer in police circles.