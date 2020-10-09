IP University CET Result 2020 released; check UG, PG admission test results at ipu.ac.in
The university is going to release the counselling schedule for the UG as well as PG candidates soon
The results of the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IPU) common entrance test have been released on Thursday, 8 October. The scorecards of the CET are available on the varsity’s official website - ipu.ac.in.
Candidates can check the results of both the Undergraduate Admission Test (UGAT) and Postgraduate Admission Test (PGAT).
The Indraprastha University had conducted the Undergraduate common entrance test on 9 September and the admission process will be conducted on the institute’s admission website at ipu.admissions.nic.in. Students are expected to receive the registration link soon.
Follow these steps to download the IP University CET Result 2020:
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university at ipu.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘Admission’ section available on the homepage
Step 3: Go to the link on the CET Results tab
Step 4: Choose the particular exam link that you have appeared in
Step 5: A PDF file will open that constitutes all the name of the candidates, their details and their scores
Step 6: Download and take a print out of the same
Here is the direct link to check the IPU CET results
The university is going to release the counselling schedule for the UG as well as PG candidates soon.
This year, the exams had to be postponed due to the pandemic. The varsity had also extended the application date multiple times to accommodate every interested student. Applicants had to pay an application fee of Rs 1,200 to successfully register themselves.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
RBSE Class 12: Supplementary exam results declared at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, 19,616 students qualify
The pass percentage for girls in the RBSE Class 12 supplementary exam is 81.49 percent, while 75.89 percent of boys passed the exam
NBE releases information bulletin for Dec 2020 session of FMGE; registrations begin from 8 pm
The last date to submit Foreign Medical Graduate Exam 2020 online application form is 28 October (edited)
CLAT Result 2020: Consortium to begin registration for counselling at consortiumofnlus.ac.in from today
Candidates who have qualified the CLAT and are looking forward to getting admitted in undergraduate and postgraduate programmes at NLUs for the academic session 2020-21 can participate in the counselling