IP University CET Result 2020 released; check UG, PG admission test results at ipu.ac.in

The results of the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IPU) common entrance test have been released on Thursday, 8 October. The scorecards of the CET are available on the varsity’s official website - ipu.ac.in.

Candidates can check the results of both the Undergraduate Admission Test (UGAT) and Postgraduate Admission Test (PGAT).

The Indraprastha University had conducted the Undergraduate common entrance test on 9 September and the admission process will be conducted on the institute’s admission website at ipu.admissions.nic.in. Students are expected to receive the registration link soon.

Follow these steps to download the IP University CET Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university at ipu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Admission’ section available on the homepage

Step 3: Go to the link on the CET Results tab

Step 4: Choose the particular exam link that you have appeared in

Step 5: A PDF file will open that constitutes all the name of the candidates, their details and their scores

Step 6: Download and take a print out of the same

Here is the direct link to check the IPU CET results

The university is going to release the counselling schedule for the UG as well as PG candidates soon.

This year, the exams had to be postponed due to the pandemic. The varsity had also extended the application date multiple times to accommodate every interested student. Applicants had to pay an application fee of Rs 1,200 to successfully register themselves.