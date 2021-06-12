The application process is for admission to Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University's (GGSIPU) various CET and non-CET based undergraduate and postgraduate courses

The online application process for admission to Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) or IP University's various CET and non-CET based courses has started for the academic year 2021-22. Aspirants can visit the official websites ipu.ac.in or ipu.admissions.nic.in to register for admission to undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and diploma programmes. The last date to apply is 15 July.

The admission brochures containing details of all programmes along with eligibility criteria and other important details are available on the websites. Apart from general programmes, admissions are also open for Ph.D and M.Phil courses.

You can check the brochures here:

Students can follow these simple steps to apply:

Step 1: Go to the official websites, ipu.ac.in or ipu.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: Register yourself using contact details

Step 3: After registration, fill the application form

Step 4: Choose the programme

Step 5: Pay the fee and submit the form

Step 6: Save a copy of the filled form. If required, take a printout for future reference or use

Here's the direct link to register.

This year, the university has introduced five new courses including B.Tech in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, BTech in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, B.Tech in Automation and Robotics, B.Tech in Industrial Internet of Things, and Bachelor of Design.

The GGSIPU will conduct a Common Entrance Test (CET) for BSc, BCA, BEd, BBA, BA, BHCT, BOT, BPO, Advance Diploma in Child Guidance and Counselling, and lateral entry B.Tech courses for diploma holders. Applicants need to mention the CET code while filling the form and they will not be allowed to change anything after submitting the application. If a candidate wants to apply for more than one courses, then he/she have to fill separate application forms.

For BArch, BTech, and medical courses, admissions will be given on the basis of the corresponding national level exams - NATA, JEE Mains, and NEET.