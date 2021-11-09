IOCL releases admit cards, list of candidates for Apprentices written exam; get direct link here

Candidates shortlisted for the written test should note that the examination will be conducted on 21 November.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has released the admit cards for the written exam to be conducted for Apprentices posts on 21 November. IOCL has also released the list of shortlisted candidates who are eligible to appear for the exam. The registered candidates can now check their list and download the admit cards by visiting the official website at https://iocl.com/.

Detailed procedure to download admit card is given here:

Step 1: Visit the official website, https://iocl.com/

Step 2: Go to the IndianOil Careers section

Step 3: Now, search and go to the Apprenticeships column

Step 4: Click on the link that reads download admit card for apprentices’ written exam

Step 5: Key in important details such as registration number and password

Step 6: Check the Apprentices exam admit card for any discrepancy. Save a copy

Direct link to download the admit card: https://plapps.indianoil.in/PLApprentice/user/main?adv_no=OA==&Digest=4x3Vel0St5ZfzurR6z6rnA

A region-wise list has also been released on the official website. The list gives the name, postcode, roll number, and trade of the shortlisted candidates for the exam. Candidates have to check their names according to the respective region they have applied for.

Direct link to the list: https://iocl.com/apprenticeships

Candidates shortlisted for the written test should note that the examination will be conducted on 21 November.

According to the official notification, the exam venue will be mentioned on each candidate’s admit card. The hall tickets can be downloaded till 21 November (up to 8:00 am only). Applicants who do not possess a printout of their admit card will not be permitted to appear for the written test.

Each shortlisted candidate is advised to go through the terms and conditions mentioned on the admit card before they appear for the written test.

Owing to the ongoing global pandemic, the test will be carried in accordance with the COVID19 protocols. Each candidate has to maintain social distancing and it is mandatory to wear a face mask failing which, entry into the hall will not be permitted. The body temperature will also be checked at the entrance and any student who has a high temperature will not be allowed to enter the test centre.

