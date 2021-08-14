IOCL Recruitment 2021: Applications for 480 apprentice posts open; check details here
The registration process will continue till 28 August and the written test is scheduled to be held on 19 September, document verification on 27 September.
The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has opened its application process to recruit for apprentice vacancies in various departments. Interested candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of IOCL, https://iocl.com/.
The corporation aims to fill a total of 480 posts through the recruitment drive. Candidates should note that the registration process began on 13 August and will end on 28 August.
"Indian Oil Corporation Limited, one of the largest commercial undertaking in India and a Fortune “Global 500” Company, as a measure of Skill Building Initiative for the Nation, proposes to engage Technical & Non-Technical Trade Apprentices at its Locations in States of South India (Tamil Nadu & Puducherry, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana),” the official notification reads.
The written test is scheduled to be held on 19 September while the document verification will be conducted by the corporation on 27 September.
Aspirants can follow these simple steps to apply for IOCL Recruitment 2021:
Step 1: Visit the official website - https://iocl.com/
Step 2: Search and click on the 'What's New' section that is available on the homepage
Step 3: As a new page opens up, click on the notification for 'Engagement of 480 Trade and Technician Apprentices'
Step 4: Candidates will then have to click on 'Apply Now' and fill in all details as required
Step 5: After submitting details and uploading documents, applicants need to click on submit
Step 6: Finally, download or save a copy of the same for future references or use
Here’s the direct link: http://iocl.onlinereg.in/ioclsrreg0821/Home.aspx
Selection Process
Applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of marks obtained by them in the written test. Moreover, the written examination will be have objective-type multiple choice questions (MCQ’s), each will consist of four options with one correct answer.
Also, for more related details and updates on the same, candidates are requested to keep a check on the official website https://iocl.com/.
