According to IOCL, the exam for various non-executive posts will tentatively be conducted on 24 October and the results will be announced by 11 November

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has opened its online application window for various non-executive posts in the organisation. Interested candidates can apply for 513 vacancies in the organisation by visiting the official website of IOCL at https://iocl.com/

Applicants should note that the registration process will close at 5 pm on 12 October.

According to IOCL, the exam for various non-executive posts will tentatively be conducted on 24 October and the results will be announced by 11 November.

Steps on how to apply for IOCL Recruitment 2021:

― Go to the official website https://iocl.com/

― Search and click on careers tab followed by recruitment opening link

― As a new page opens, candidates will have to click on Non-Executive link to apply that is available on the screen

― To apply and proceed, applicants will have to select one discipline from the list given on the page

― Then all the necessary details need to be filled and payment of application fees also needs to be made

― Once the process is done, click on submit. The application form will be submitted

― Save and download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further reference

Check direct link to apply.

Eligibility

Candidates applying for non-executive posts must be 18 years of age. Also, the upper age is capped at 26 years as on 30 September, 2021. As per the government norms, the upper age will be relaxed for SC/ST/OBC (NCL)/PwBD candidates.

Applicants will be selected based on methodology that will comprise a written test, a skill/proficiency/physical test (SPPT). Those who are applying need to secure a minimum of 40 percent marks in the written test.

However, the education qualification differs as per the post. Also, the prescribed qualification should be from a recognised Indian University or Institute as a regular full-time course or Diploma course.