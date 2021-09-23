IOCL Recruitment 2021: 513 non-executive vacancies open at iocl.com, check elibility and selection criteria here
According to IOCL, the exam for various non-executive posts will tentatively be conducted on 24 October and the results will be announced by 11 November
The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has opened its online application window for various non-executive posts in the organisation. Interested candidates can apply for 513 vacancies in the organisation by visiting the official website of IOCL at https://iocl.com/
Applicants should note that the registration process will close at 5 pm on 12 October.
According to IOCL, the exam for various non-executive posts will tentatively be conducted on 24 October and the results will be announced by 11 November.
Steps on how to apply for IOCL Recruitment 2021:
― Go to the official website https://iocl.com/
― Search and click on careers tab followed by recruitment opening link
― As a new page opens, candidates will have to click on Non-Executive link to apply that is available on the screen
― To apply and proceed, applicants will have to select one discipline from the list given on the page
― Then all the necessary details need to be filled and payment of application fees also needs to be made
― Once the process is done, click on submit. The application form will be submitted
― Save and download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further reference
Eligibility
Candidates applying for non-executive posts must be 18 years of age. Also, the upper age is capped at 26 years as on 30 September, 2021. As per the government norms, the upper age will be relaxed for SC/ST/OBC (NCL)/PwBD candidates.
Applicants will be selected based on methodology that will comprise a written test, a skill/proficiency/physical test (SPPT). Those who are applying need to secure a minimum of 40 percent marks in the written test.
However, the education qualification differs as per the post. Also, the prescribed qualification should be from a recognised Indian University or Institute as a regular full-time course or Diploma course.
also read
IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Application deadline for 480 vacancies ends today; check direct link here
Candidates should note that the appointment for technical and non-technical trade Apprentices will be across states in South India
IOCL JE Recruitment 2021: Applications open for 16 posts; apply before 19 Feb at iocrefrecruit.in
Applicants must provide proof for having worked for a minimum period of one year in a petroleum refinery, or petrochemicals, fertiliser, heavy chemical, or the gas processing industry
IOCL Recruitment 2020: Application open for 436 posts; diploma, ITI holders can apply on iocl.com by 19 Dec
While diploma engineers are eligible to apply for technician apprenticeship posts in the Indian Oil Corporation Limited, those with ITI recognised by NCVT or SSCVT are eligible to apply for trade apprenticeship posts