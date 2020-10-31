IOCL Recruitment 2020: Apply for 482 vacancies for apprentices from 4 Nov at iocl.com

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has released notification for recruitment in technical and non-technical trades across five divisions in the country. The last date to apply is 22 Nov

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has released notification for recruitment in technical and non-technical trades at five locations - Eastern Region Pipelines (ERPL), Western Region Pipelines (WRPL), Northern Region Pipelines (NRPL), Southern Region Pipelines (SRPL), and South Eastern Region Pipelines (SERPL).

As per a notification, IOCL recruitment 2020 online application will begin on 4 November. Willing and eligible candidates will have to register at iocl.com by 22 November up to 6 pm.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, there are 482 apprentice vacancies under the trades of mechanical, electrical, telecommunication and instrumentation, human resource, accounts or finance, data entry operator, and domestic data entry operator.

Candidates applying for the posts should be at least 18 years old. The maximum age limit of applicants has been fixed at 24 years as on 30 October 2020.

A report by Jagran Josh said that candidates will be selected on the basis of written test. The exam will be Objective type and have multiple choice questions (MCQs). Each question will have 4 options with one correct option and candidates will have to select the correct option.

The written test will have 100 questions of one mark each. There is no negative marking for incorrect answers. The total duration of the examination is two hours. The minimum qualifying marks in the written test is 40 percent. There is relaxation of 5 percent for SC/ST and PwBD candidates.

The duration of apprenticeship training for Technician Apprentice (Electrical/ Mechanical/ T&I) and Trade Apprentices (Assistant HR/ Accountant) is one year.

For data entry operator and domestic data entry operator is 15 months.

To check other details on IOCL recruitment 2020, click here: https://iocl.com/PeopleCareers/PDF/Engagement_of_Apprentices_in_Pipelines_Division_30_10_2020.pdf