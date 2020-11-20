IOCL Recruitment 2020: Application open for 436 posts; diploma, ITI holders can apply on iocl.com by 19 Dec

While diploma engineers are eligible to apply for technician apprenticeship posts in the Indian Oil Corporation Limited, those with ITI recognised by NCVT or SSCVT are eligible to apply for trade apprenticeship posts

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has released an online application for the recruitment of 436 technical and non-technical apprentices in various locations. Candidates can apply for the posts on iocl.com by 19 December.

IOCL is expected to conduct the written exam on 3 January 2021. The exam will be held at test centres in Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow, and New Delhi. The admit card of the recruitment exam will be available for download from 22 December.

A report by Times Now said that shortlisted candidates will be engaged in states and Union Territories (UTs) of North India including Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

The written test will be objective type and will comprise of 100 objective type multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The paper will have questions be in English and Hindi.

According to NDTV, diploma engineers are eligible to apply for technician apprenticeship. Those with ITI recognised by NCVT or SSCVT are eligible to apply for trade apprenticeship.

Candidates who have completed three years after acquiring the mentioned educational qualification as on 30 November 2020 will not be eligible for engagement.

Candidates applying for IOCL apprenticeship should be minimum of 18 years. The maximum age limit has been set at 24 years as on 30 November 2020. There is relaxation of upper age for SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwBD candidates.

IOCL has said that only a mark sheet/ certificate issued by a board of secondary education for the qualifying matriculation (Class 10) exam will be an acceptable document in support of age.

To check other details, click here.

Steps to apply for IOCL Apprenticeship 2020:

Step 1: Go to IOCL's official website iocl.com.

Step 2: Click on the Careers tab and select Apprenticeships.

Step 3: Press on the link that reads, "Engagement of Technical and Non-Technical Trade & Technician Apprentices in Northern Region (Marketing Division)-FY-2020-21".

Step 4: Provide all the relevant details and upload all the required documents and photographs in the prescribed format.