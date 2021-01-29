IOCL JE Recruitment 2021: Applications open for 16 posts; apply before 19 Feb at iocrefrecruit.in

Applicants must provide proof for having worked for a minimum period of one year in a petroleum refinery, or petrochemicals, fertiliser, heavy chemical, or the gas processing industry

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has released a recruitment notice for the appointment of candidates in the post of Junior Engineering (JE) Assistant-IV (Production). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the IOCL JE recruitment drive 2021 by visiting the official site for recruitment iocrefrecruit.in.

The application window opened on 28 January and the last date to apply is 19 February. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the authority is going to conduct the recruitment exam in the month of February. However, it is a tentative date and hence liable to change.

The report added that there are a total of 16 vacancies, out of which nine seats are for the unreserved (UR) category, four for OBC (NCL), two for SC, and one position is reserved for the EWS category.

According to a report in Times of India, there is an age limit for candidates in order to be considered eligible for the posts. The minimum age for all candidates is 18 years maximum age limit is 26 years for general and EWS category candidates.

There is an age relaxation applicable for certain category applicants. While SC and ST candidates are applicable for a five-year relaxation, OBC (NCL) can avail of a three-year relaxation in the upper age limit.

IOCL has also specified the educational and work experience required for a candidate. All applicants must hold a three-year Diploma in Chemical/ Refinery and Petrochemical Engineering or BSc in Maths, Physics, Chemistry or Industrial Chemistry from any recognised institute or university.

The applicants must provide proof for having worked for a minimum period of one year in a petroleum refinery, or petrochemicals, fertiliser, heavy chemical, or the gas processing industry.

The candidates must have experience in reactor, pump house, compressor, heater, distillation column, heat exchanger, among other things.

Once the written test has been conducted, IOCL will shortlist the candidates and conduct a Skill Proficiency Physical Test (SPPT). Thereafter the final merit list will be published.