IOCL invites applications for Assistant Officers in Finance Function; apply at iocl.com before 6 May

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has put out a notification for the recruitment of Assistant Officers in Finance Function.

Those interested can apply by visiting the official website of IOCL. Application process for the post of Assistant Officers began on 7 April and will end on 6 May. There is no application fee for the exam.

To apply, one must have a valid email ID, mobile number and Aadhaar Card.

Eligibility Criteria

Graduates in any discipline with a minimum 55 percent marks are eligible for the post. Those belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST) and People with Body Disability (PwBD) must have 50 percent marks.

The candidate should have passed Chartered Accountant (CA) Intermediate or Certified Management Accountant (CMA) Intermediate (or equivalent qualification) from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (CA Institute) or Institute of Cost Accountants of India (CMA Institute).

At least three years of relevant experience in finance function is required as on 31 March, 2020.

For General and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category candidates, the maximum age limit is 30 years (as on 30 June, 2020). The notification says that the age relaxation for Other Backward Class (Non-Creamy Layer)/SC/ST/PwBD candidates will be applicable as per the Presidential Directives.

How to Apply:

Step 1: Go to official website - www.iocl.com.

Step 2: Look for What’s New section on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link Recruitment of Experienced Assistant Officers in Finance Function.

Step 4: Select the apply online and fill in the details

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted for the selection process comprising Personal Interview (PI) and Group Discussion/Group Task (GD/GT) on the basis of marks scored in the CA Intermediate/CMA Intermediate (or equivalent qualification from CA/CMA institute).

The final merit list will be released based on the performance of candidates in aforementioned rounds.

