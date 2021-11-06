The deadline for the applications is 4 December and applicants will be selected on the basis of a written test, which is likely to be held on 19 December

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), has started the registration process for recruitment of apprentices at its locations in Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Assam and Jharkhand. Applicants can apply for the 527 technical and non-technical vacancies at the official website at http://iocl.com/.

Step to apply for IOCL apprenticeship recruitment 2021:

Visit the official website at http://iocl.com/ Click on the link for the Career tab that is given on the main page Select the link for apprenticeship and then select the link for “Engagement of Technical and Non -Technical Apprentices in IOCL, Eastern Region (Marketing Division)” that is available on the page Select the apply option, register yourself and login to fill the application form Submit the IOCL form and keep a copy for use in the future

Here's the direct link to apply for IOCL

The deadline for applications in 4 December, as per the official notification. The applicants will be selected on the basis of a written test, which will be of 90 minutes duration. The test is tentatively scheduled to be held on 19 December this year.

Candidates need to secure a minimum of 40 percent in the exam to qualify for the IOCL selection process. The minimum qualification marks are 35 percent for SC/ST/PwBD applicants.

The written test will be followed by the process of document verification of the selected candidates and a pre-engagement medical examination.

The period of apprenticeship will be 12 months for all categories, except the trade apprentice – data entry operator and retail sales associate positions, which will have duration of 15 months and 14 months, respectively.

Eligibility:

All candidates must be within the ages of 18 and 24 years as on 31 October 2021.The age limit for SC/ST/PwBD/OBC (NCL) will be relaxed according to government guidelines.

All applicants must also have secured a diploma/graduate/Class 12 degree from a recognised educational institution as a full time course in the relevant discipline/trade.