IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Application deadline for 480 vacancies ends today; check direct link here

The last date to register for Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL)'s Apprentice posts is today, 28 August. Aspirants, who have not yet registered and still wish to apply, can do so by visiting the official website of IOCL https://iocl.com/ till 5:00 pm.

Candidates should note that the appointment for technical and non-technical trade Apprentices will be across states in South India which include Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry. Also, this recruitment drive will fill up a total of 480 vacancies in the organisation.

Official notice: http://iocl.onlinereg.in/ioclsrreg0821/Images/Advertisement_2021.pdf

Aspirant can follow these steps to apply for the IOCL Apprentice recruitment drive:

Step 1: Go to the official website of IOCL - https://iocl.com/

Step 2: Search and click on the Apprentice link that is available on the home page

Step 3: Candidates will have to press on an online link after which a new page will open

Step 4: As the page opens, all details asked in the section needs to be filled in correctly

Step 5: Applicants need to upload the necessary documents and make payment as mentioned

Step 6: Once this process is done, click on submit. The application will be submitted on the portal

Step 7: Finally, download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for further use or reference

Here’s the direct link: http://iocl.onlinereg.in/ioclsrreg0821/Home.aspx

Details on IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021:

The age limit for this recruitment is 18 to 24 years, as of 30 June, 2021. Moreover, IOCL will take a written test based on objective-type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ's) consisting of four options with one correct option among them. Candidates will be selected on the basis of marks obtained by them in the written exam.

However, the test will be held by Indian Oil Corporation Limited on 19 September, at centres including Bangalore, Hyderabad, Cochin, Vijaywada, and Chennai.