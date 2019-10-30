INX Media case: P Chidambaram moves Delhi HC seeking interim bail on health grounds, case to be heard tomorrow

New Delhi: Former Union minister P Chidambaram moved the Delhi High Court on Wednesday seeking interim bail in the INX Media money-laundering case on health grounds.

The application was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who sought an urgent listing of the matter.

The bench listed the matter before the appropriate court on Thursday.

The plea for interim relief has been moved by Chidambaram in his main bail application in the INX Media money-laundering case.

Chidambaram will be produced before a trial court on Wednesday on the expiry of his Enforcement Directorate custody in the case.

He was arrested by the CBI on 21 August in the INX Media corruption case.

The case was registered on 15 May, 2017, alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as Union finance minister.

