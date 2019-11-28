You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

INX Media case: ED opposes P Chidambaram's bail plea in SC, claims ex-finance minister still wields ‘substantial influence’ on witnesses

India Press Trust of India Nov 28, 2019 12:36:07 IST

  • ED on Thursday opposed in the Supreme Court the bail plea of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case

  • ED claimed that Chidambaram continues to wield 'substantial influence' on crucial witnesses even from custody

  • The apex court is hearing an appeal filed by 74-year-old Chidambaram challenging the Delhi High Court verdict denying him bail in the case

New Delhi: The ED on Thursday opposed in the Supreme Court the bail plea of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case, claiming that he continues to wield "substantial influence" on crucial witnesses even from custody.

INX Media case: ED opposes P Chidambarams bail plea in SC, claims ex-finance minister still wields ‘substantial influence’ on witnesses

File image of former finance minister P Chidambaram outside the Delhi court. PTI

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), told a bench headed by Justice R Banumathi that economic offences are grave in nature as they not only affect the nation's economy but also shake people's faith in the system.

Mehta told the bench, also comprising justices AS Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy, that during the investigation, the ED has identified 12 bank accounts in which proceeds of crime were deposited and the agency also has details of 12 properties which were purchased in several foreign countries.

The apex court is hearing an appeal filed by 74-year-old Chidambaram challenging the Delhi High Court verdict denying him bail in the case.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 28, 2019 12:36:07 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores