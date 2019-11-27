INX Media case: Delhi court extends P Chidambaram's judicial custody till 11 December

New Delhi: A special CBI court at Delhi's Rouse Avenue Complex on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of former Union finance minister P Chidambaram till 11 December in INX Media money laundering case which is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Chidambaram was presented before the court at the end of his judicial custody on Wednesday. He was arrested by the ED on 16 October and subsequently sent to judicial custody by the court in Tihar jail till 27 November.

The High Court had, on 15 November, dismissed his bail plea and observed that prima facie allegations against him were serious in nature and he played an "active and key role" in the offence. Thereafter, he approached the Supreme Court challenging the order.

The case pertains to the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during the tenure of P Chidambaram as the finance minister.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered a corruption case in this regard in May 2017. Later that year, the ED also lodged a money laundering case. The Congress leader was first arrested by the CBI on 21 August in the INX Media corruption case but was granted bail by the Supreme Court two months later.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.