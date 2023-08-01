The Supreme Court has observed that the registration of FIRs in the Manipur viral video case has been delayed for too long and that swift action should have been taken by the authorities.

Referring to the incident where two women were paraded naked in the violence-hit state of Manipur, the apex court noted that while the incident happened on May 4, FIR was registered on July 7.

“Investigation is too lethargic, FIRs registered after two months, and statements not recorded,” CJI DY Chandrachud said.

“There is no law and order left in Manipur. It’s absolutely clear that the state Police is incapable of investigation. They have lost complete control of law and order,” the court observed.

The bench comprised Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra who heard the matter today.

Earlier today, the victims of the incident filed a fresh plea in Supreme Court.

In addition to their request for identity protection, the survivors reportedly submitted a supplementary application in conjunction with the FIR regarding the sexual assault incident that occurred on 4 May, according to an India Today report.

Last week, the government had informed the Supreme Court that the investigation into the case has been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The CBI has now formally taken over the case and lodged an FIR.

The MHA, in an affidavit filed through its Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, also urged the top court to transfer the trial in the case outside Manipur for its conclusion in a time-bound manner.

The sexual assault of the two women came to light on June 19 after a video of the incident went viral online.

Police had registered a case of abduction, gangrape and murder at Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district and seven people have been arrested in connection with the matter.