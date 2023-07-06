Internet thinks this Spider-Man has become culturally rich

Most of us who have grown up admiring Spider-Man can vouch for the comic-character’s life-saving and helping nature towards people. For others, who haven’t watched him at all, he would still be considered a superhero of sorts based on his peculiar traditional red and blue suit paired with red gloves, boots, a mid-section, and a mask. But for the ones who don’t know anything about him at all, wouldn’t think of the most popular fiction character as a table-player with commendable abilities.

But anything is possible on the internet, as they say. Now, in a clip that could shock all Peter Parker fans, tabla maestro Spider-Man plays the Indian instrument straight out of American comic books.

The uncanny clip was shared on Instagram by renowned tabla player Kiran Pal, known as Aman Pal tabla. He announced “Spiderman returns,” adding: “Playing a great Tirkit Kaidha in Teentaal.”

The post garnered over 90,000 likes and 3,500 comments.

A user wrote: “Ustaad Peter Husain. Marvel Gharana.” “Spiderman: Mujra at home,” commented another. A third user wrote: “Spiderman is on his way to India’s Got Talent.” “He spent too long in India. Now, he is culturally rich,” joked another user. Another named him “Makardpreet Singh.” The post amassed 13 lakh views.

As per the musician’s Instagram bio, Kiran Pal is a travelling artist specialising in solo tabla, Ghazal or classical sangat. He regularly posts on his Instagram account about his journeys and ‘riyaaz’ or practice at home. One of his videos shows him practicing ‘Matt Taal’ during riyaaz.

In the past, the Mumbai police took important takeaway from the recently released action-adventure computer-animated superhero film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The tweet shares a clip from the movie showing a conversation between the villain Spot and a family of four riding on a single bike. Addressing the issue of safe driving, the Mumbai Police wrote, “No matter which multi-verse you are in, safety is always the canon.”

The post garnered over 4,500 likes.