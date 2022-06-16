Internet praises employee for his honest leave application, here's what he wrote
Internet users are nowadays fond of bizarre news and trends. Recently, one such hilarious leave application by an employee has created much buzz across social media. Following a screenshot of the application, internet users have been appreciating the employee for his honesty.
The application was shared by a Twitter user named Sahil who appears to be a senior of the employee. He uploaded a screenshot of an email in which the employee sought one-day leave for attending an interview with a different organisation.
Sahil shared the application following the funny example of a resignation letter posted by another user named Kaveri. She shared an image where an employee had written a resignation letter by just mentioning the subject. “Dear sir, Resignation letter. Bye bye, sir,” it read. This post also gathered much attention and has received tons of likes and comments.
My juniors are so sweet, asking me for leave to attend an interview. 😉😁 pic.twitter.com/gcBELHIuAG
— Sahil (@s5sahil) June 15, 2022
The application, written in the proper official format, reads, "Dear sir, Greetings to the day. Good Morning. I am sending this email to inform you that I need a leave for today to attend an interview with another company. I’d like to request that you please approve my request." Posting the screen grab, Sahil captioned the video by saying, "My juniors are so sweet, asking me for leave to attend an interview."
In no time, the Twitter post caught the eyes of many users and has garnered several likes so far. One of the commenters praised the work environment of the organisation saying, "If the junior has shown honesty, it is because of the reasonable environment in your office. Credit goes to your team." Another user commented, “Honesty and innocence.”
