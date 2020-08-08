Internet got Paytm to change its name to 'Binod'; how a YouTube comment sparked an epic trend

Even the social media handles of Nagpur and Mumbai police used the meme to raise awareness about various issues, including coronavirus and cubersecurity

For the past few days, everything on the internet seems to be about 'Binod'. The trend has left many users perplexed as the 'Binod-memes seem to emerge in all possible contexts without a rhyme or reason.

Things reached to such a point that Binod became a viral sensation with top brands and personalities sharing their take on #Binod.

One Twitter user went a step ahead and challenged Paytm to change their Twitter name to Binod. The brand, interestingly, also played along and is now calling itself 'Binod' on Twitter.

Even the social media handles of Nagpur and Mumbai police used the meme to raise awareness regarding various issues.

Dear #binod, we know you have gone very viral, But your safety is important. corona is more famous than you so stay home, stay safe.#SafetyFirst — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) August 8, 2020

Dear #binod , we hope your name is not your online password. It’s pretty viral, change it now! #OnlineSafety — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 7, 2020

But where did the hashtag originate from? And why are people going gaga over it?

The whole trend started with a YouTube video called Why Indian Comments Section is Garbage (BINOD).

In the video, YouTubers Abhyudaya and Gautami discussed about the weirdest of comments they have seen on YouTube videos. One of the comments featured in the video is a reply by a user named Binod Tharu. Tharu just left his first name as a comment on the video, after which the content creator marveled at the 'Binodness' of his comment. The host of the YouTube video pointed out that he had seen other instances too of users leaving just their names in the comment section.

That somehow captured the imagination of netizens, and Binod became the key arsenal for memers on the internet.

Everyone was talking about Binod on Facebook, Twitter and other platforms. Here are some of the most liked tweets.

Teacher : A for ?

Frontbenchers : Apple

Teacher : B for ?

Backbenchers : Binod #binod pic.twitter.com/1oDD7vIILh — سید ریحان🔥 (@xyed_rehan) August 8, 2020

When someone asks why is this #binod trending : pic.twitter.com/WNdolFXbTs — Binod Ki Ma Ka Boyfriend (@silver_shades7) August 7, 2020

Someone very correctly meme-fied the situation as well.