India

Internet got Paytm to change its name to 'Binod'; how a YouTube comment sparked an epic trend

Even the social media handles of Nagpur and Mumbai police used the meme to raise awareness about various issues, including coronavirus and cubersecurity

FP Trending August 08, 2020 17:27:20 IST
Internet got Paytm to change its name to 'Binod'; how a YouTube comment sparked an epic trend

For the past few days, everything on the internet seems to be about 'Binod'. The trend has left many users perplexed as the 'Binod-memes seem to emerge in all possible contexts without a rhyme or reason.

Things reached to such a point that Binod became a viral sensation with top brands and personalities sharing their take on #Binod.

One Twitter user went a step ahead and challenged Paytm to change their Twitter name to Binod. The brand, interestingly, also played along and is now calling itself 'Binod' on Twitter.

Even the social media handles of Nagpur and Mumbai police used the meme to raise awareness regarding various issues.

But where did the hashtag originate from? And why are people going gaga over it?

The whole trend started with a YouTube video called Why Indian Comments Section is Garbage (BINOD).

In the video, YouTubers Abhyudaya and Gautami discussed about the weirdest of comments they have seen on YouTube videos. One of the comments featured in the video is a reply by a user named Binod Tharu. Tharu just left his first name as a comment on the video, after which the content creator marveled at the 'Binodness' of his comment. The host of the YouTube video pointed out that he had seen other instances too of users leaving just their names in the comment section.

That somehow captured the imagination of netizens, and Binod became the key arsenal for memers on the internet.

Everyone was talking about Binod on Facebook, Twitter and other platforms. Here are some of the most liked tweets.

Someone very correctly meme-fied the situation as well.

Updated Date: August 08, 2020 17:27:20 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Twitter confirms the ability to limit replies on tweets on iOS is not available yet, mistakenly listed in last update
News &amp; Analysis

Twitter confirms the ability to limit replies on tweets on iOS is not available yet, mistakenly listed in last update

Twitter says the misconception of the feature rolling out arose from "some accidentally pushed release notes."

Florida teen arrested as mastermind of recent high-profile Twitter breach; to be tried as an adult
World

Florida teen arrested as mastermind of recent high-profile Twitter breach; to be tried as an adult

Graham Ivan Clark, 17, was identified as the mastermind of a scheme that commandeered prominent Twitter accounts and scammed people

RBI maintains accommodative stance, leaves repo rate unchanged at 4%; hints at future relaxations
India

RBI maintains accommodative stance, leaves repo rate unchanged at 4%; hints at future relaxations

RBI had last revised its policy rate on May 22, in an off-policy cycle to perk up demand by cutting interest rate to historic low.