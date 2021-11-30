Internet abuzz with 'Agarwal Ji ka Beta' memes as Parag Agarwal takes over as Twitter CEO

Indian origin techie Parag Agarwal replaced Jack Dorsey as Twitter's chief executive officer after Dorsey announced his resignation from the post on 29 November

Indian origin techie Parag Agarwal replaced Jack Dorsey as Twitter's chief executive officer after Dorsey announced his resignation from the post on 29 November.

Agarwal joined a long list of Indian origin people sitting in the top position of tech companies like Google, Microsoft, Adobe and others. Soon after Agarwal's appointment, India across the globe came together to share their congratulatory messages for his achievement at a young age. An alumnus of India' premier engineering college IIT Bombay and the Sandford University, Agarwal had joined Twitter back in 2011 and exactly a decade later he was chosen as Jack's replacement.

Amidst the flood of congratulatory posts for Agarwal, netizens got in action mode to share their hilarious reaction through memes and jokes. The social media started buzzing with "Agarwal Ji ka Beta" memes and we finally had someone to take over the overdelivering abilities of Sharma Ji Ka Beta. But that also means that Indian parents and families will now have more examples to give to their children and add the extra societal pressure.

Agrawal ji ka beta once again is gonna be a taunt weapon for desi parents... https://t.co/296oMvyqHx — Swati (@Swatixy) November 30, 2021

The much fanfare around Agarwal's appointment made some users compare it to the swag of Munna Bhaiya from the web series Mirzapur.

#ParagAgrawal to all Indians after becoming the CEO of Twitter: pic.twitter.com/tYT7PhOnfu — Kaavas Anand (@KaavasAnand) November 29, 2021

Indians welcoming #ParagAgarwal as CEO of Twitter pic.twitter.com/1q8FymCHpO — Sagar Budhwani  (@Sagarbudhwani_) November 29, 2021

He obviously deserves every bit of attention and praise he is getting right now.

Indian and big tech CEO posts seem to be a match in heaven, no?

Google CEO - sundarpichai

Twitter CEO - Parag Agrawal IITians : pic.twitter.com/gIu56YeUZa — Tweetera (@DoctorrSays) November 29, 2021

Of course, the Agarwal Sweets joke had to come or else it could have been snub to all the Aggarwal eateries out there. From sweets to tweets, a sweet journey for this Agarwal.

Following his appointment, Agarwal shared a note on Twitter expressing his gratitude towards the outgoing CEO Jack and other members of the Twitter family. Agarwal will reportedly be getting an annual salary of $1 million along with a stock compensation of $ 12.5 million for his role as Twitter CEO.