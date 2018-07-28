You are here:
International Tiger Day: Take this quiz to find out how much you know about the big cat

India Sunil Dhavala Jul 28, 2018 21:52:39 IST

This International Tiger Day on Sunday, India can take solace in the fact that it remains the nation with largest tiger population.

While the number is something to be proud of, experts believe issues such as poaching, receding forest areas and development projects infringing on tiger habitat need to be tackled. If not, we are looking at a bleak future for India's national animal.

The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has launched the M-STrIPES (Monitoring System for Tigers - Intensive Protection and Ecological Status), a mobile monitoring system for forest guards.

Earlier this year, NTCA and WII kicked off tiger census 2018 with better technology and more cameras. Considering the trend of the last 10 years, it is expected that the report, likely to be released in 2019, will show a rise in numbers.

Take this quiz to test your knowledge about tigers.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: Jul 28, 2018 21:52 PM

