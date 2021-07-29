International Tiger Day 2021: History and significance of day to raise awareness of endangered species

According to the United Nations (UN), the population of tigers has fallen by 95 percent in the last century due to causes including wildlife trafficking and habitat loss

Every year on 29 July, the Global Tiger Day or International Tiger Day is observed globally. The day is celebrated to raise awareness about tigers which are an endangered species.

According to the United Nations (UN), the population of tigers has fallen by 95 percent in the last century due to causes including wildlife trafficking and habitat loss.

Over the last century, the global tiger population has declined by 95% due to habitat loss & wildlife trafficking. Today, there are more tigers in captivity than in the wild. On Thursday's #InternationalTigerDay, see how @UNEP works to help protect tigers https://t.co/5L0lZJoWL3 pic.twitter.com/T0Vdk8HZCn — United Nations (@UN) July 29, 2021

Tigers are top predators and are essential to the environment as they play a significant role in maintaining the harmony of the ecosystem.

International Tiger Day History:

The day was established in 2010 at the Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit. The 13 tiger range countries which include India, Russia, China, joined hands on this day and declared that they would double the number of wild tigers across their range by 2022, which is the Chinese year of Tiger.

The World Wide Fund for Nature states that this project is called TX2. The countries also resolved to promote tiger conservation by observing a Global Tigers Day on 29 July every year.

A number of steps were proposed in the Saint Petersburg Declaration on Tiger Conservation which was adopted by the participating countries. So far, this is considered to be the most ambitious conservation goal for any species.

International Tiger Day Significance:

There are less than 4,000 tigers in the world today. Their numbers reduced from 100,000 to around 3,200 in 2010, however that is slowly increasing now. International Tiger Day promotes the conservation of tigers. When tigers thrive in ecosystems then it indicates that their ecosystem is thriving too.

However, the latest update by WWF states that the number of tigers in the tiger range countries will be less than what they were in 2010.