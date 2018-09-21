You are here:
International Peace Day: Take this quiz to test your awareness of global peace efforts and their importance

India Sunil Dhavala Sep 21, 2018 15:35:04 IST

Since 1982, the United Nations has been celebrating International Peace Day every year as a day "devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, both within and among all nations and peoples". This year, nations across the world are observing 21 September as the International Peace Day, in order to remind each other and their governments of the importance of peace in the ever-changing multicultural world. The theme for the first International Peace Day was the right to peace of people.

This year, the UN has returned to the theme championing human rights. Take this Firstpost quiz to find out how well aware you are of the various peace efforts around the world and some of the momentous events surrounding the International Peace Day.


