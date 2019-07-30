International friendship day 2019: History, Significance and facts on why we celebrate Friendship Day

International Friendship Day 2019 | While we have specific days dedicated to our mothers, fathers and siblings, it is only fair to celebrate the beautiful bond of friendship. This year, International Friendship Day is celebrated on 30 July (today) across the globe. Also termed as World Friendship Day, the day has observed to promote friendships and peace across cultures.

How did it all began?

The idea of World Friendship Day was first proposed by Dr Ramon Artemio Bracho in 1958 when he was on a dinner with his friends in Puerto Pinasco in Paraguay. The friends' dinner gave rise to World Friendship Crusade. World Friendship Crusade is a foundation that promotes friendship and fosters care among all humans regardless of their race, religion, ethnicity. The UN has declared International Friendship day on 30 July, however, some countries including India, Mexico, Pakistan, Spain etc. have their own dates for this day.

However, reports also suggest that it was Hallmark Greeting cards founder Joyce Hall who coined the term in 1930. The day was consciously pronounced to cherish friendship and value the people in our lives. According to the United Nations' website, "Through friendship — by accumulating bonds of camaraderie and developing strong ties of trust — we can contribute to the fundamental shifts that are urgently needed to achieve lasting stability, weave a safety net that will protect us all, and generate passion for a better world where all are united for the greater good."

How it is celebrated across the world?

Every year friends commemorate the day by exchanging gifts, planning outings. People in India, Nepal, Bangladesh and South American countries, celebrate the day by gifting each other colourful friendship bands and flowers. However, one must remember International Friendship Day is a UN observance and not a public holiday.