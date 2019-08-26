International Dog Day 2019: Top 5 canine Instagram accounts to follow to celebrate occasion

International Dog Day is marked on 26 August. The occasion encourages dog ownership of all breeds, irrespective of their pedigree. The day celebrates mutts, mixes, pure breeds and pooches of every kind possible.

Dogs make humans happy, and a lot of scientific studies back this up. News18 has quoted a research paper published in ScienceDirect, which states that when humans interact with dogs, oxytocin (a hormone that helps humans to relax and reduce stress) levels increase in both species.

Given this fact, who wouldn't like their social media feed full of dog videos and photos? From the famous dogs with massive followings to the more obscure pooches flying under the radar, Instagram offers an endless supply of canine cuteness. Check out our top picks —

1. GoodestBoysOfBombay

GoodestBoysOfBombay, run by the East India Comedy (EIC) collective comedian Sahil Shah and Meghana, is an extended version of Humans Of Bombay. The page posts random cute pictures of stray dogs along with their location with some hilarious and relatable captions. The duo even helps the pets to get adopted and provide assistance if they need any.

2. WeRateDogs

The name explains it all.

The account posts adorable pictures of dogs with a little blurb about the pooch and includes a rating for them. With a over million followers, the account was also endorsed by author JK Rowling in 2017. WeRateDogs has successfully used the account to raise money for the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), as well as individual GoFundMe campaigns.

3. The Game of Thrones direwolves

Game Of Thrones stans unite! A must account for any Game of Thrones fan, Odin and Thor played two of the Starks' direwolves (Summer and Grey Wind) on the popular HBO series.

4. Jiff the Pomeranian



One of Instagram’s biggest animal stars in the world with 9 million followers and a few Guinness World Records to boot, Jiffpom the Pomeranian shares selfies with American celebrities Ariana Grande and Katy Perry.

5. Tucker The Golden Retriver

Ever wondered what goes in the mind of dogs, how and why they react to certain things? Well, the answer lies in this popular dog account. Tucker's owner, Linda posts almost every moment of her dog. The video editing where she describes what goes in Tucker's mind is nothing less than hilarious.