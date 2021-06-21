Narendra Modi led the celebrations calling yoga a 'ray of hope' as the world fights COVID-19, while President Ram Nath Kovind called yoga 'India's gift to the world'

India and the world are celebrating the International Day of Yoga 2021 today, 21 June. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the country's celebrations with the message that yoga remains a "ray of hope" as the world fights the coronavirus pandemic and asserted that in these difficult times it has become a source of inner strength.

Many political leaders have also shared their photographs where they can be seen leading yoga sessions on the International Day of Yoga.

The President of India Ram Nath Kovind shared a tweet wishing people on the occasion of International Day of Yoga and adding that "yoga is India’s gift to the world and can be useful during COVID-19 ".

#InternationalDayOfYoga greetings! Our ancient seers' vision of bringing mind-body together to achieve holistic health and happiness has benefited millions over millennia. One of India's great gifts to the world, it can be especially helpful during COVID-19 . #BeWithYogaBeAtHome — President of India

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also tweeted on International Day of Yoga and shared a video where he can be seen performing the ancient practice.

International Day of Yoga at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas... some glimpses! #InternationalDayOfYoga — Vice President of India

The Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari performed yoga with other people at the Raj Bhavan of the state. As per the Governor’s tweet, the yoga session was conducted by representatives from the century-old The Yoga Institute.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari participated in a yoga session and performed Yoga Asanas on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga at Raj Bhavan. The Yoga Session was conducted by the representatives of 'The Yoga Institute'. — Governor of Maharashtra

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad posted pictures from the BJP office in Bihar’s Patna where he performed yoga.

आज अंतराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस के अवसर पर पटना में भाजपा कार्यालय में योग अभ्यास किया।

आज अंतराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस के अवसर पर पटना में भाजपा कार्यालय में योग अभ्यास किया।

Did Yoga at the BJP office in Patna on the occasion of #InternationalDayOfYoga — Ravi Shankar Prasad

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Railways, urged people to take a resolution to make yoga a part of their lives.

The official account of the Ministry of Finance shared pictures of Anurag Thakur, the Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, joining others in doing yoga.

Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Shri Anurag Thakur perfomed yoga on #InternationalDayOfYoga — Ministry of Finance

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi wrote, “Let’s all do yoga for healthy mind and body”.