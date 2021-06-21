India

International Day of Yoga 2021: Narendra Modi, Ram Nath Kovind, Union ministers lead celebrations

Narendra Modi led the celebrations calling yoga a 'ray of hope' as the world fights COVID-19, while President Ram Nath Kovind called yoga 'India's gift to the world'

FP Trending June 21, 2021 15:41:02 IST
India and the world are celebrating the International Day of Yoga 2021 today, 21 June. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the country's celebrations with the message that yoga remains a "ray of hope" as the world fights the coronavirus pandemic and asserted that in these difficult times it has become a source of inner strength.

Many political leaders have also shared their photographs where they can be seen leading yoga sessions on the International Day of Yoga.

The President of India Ram Nath Kovind shared a tweet wishing people on the occasion of International Day of Yoga and adding that "yoga is India’s gift to the world and can be useful during COVID-19 ".

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also tweeted on International Day of Yoga and shared a video where he can be seen performing the ancient practice.

The Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari performed yoga with other people at the Raj Bhavan of the state. As per the Governor’s tweet, the yoga session was conducted by representatives from the century-old The Yoga Institute.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad posted pictures from the BJP office in Bihar’s Patna where he performed yoga.

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Railways, urged people to take a resolution to make yoga a part of their lives.

The official account of the Ministry of Finance shared pictures of Anurag Thakur, the Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, joining others in doing yoga.

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi wrote, “Let’s all do yoga for healthy mind and body”.

Updated Date: June 21, 2021 15:44:15 IST

