International Day of the Girl Child Quiz: Reproductive tourism, gender-biased abortions are killing world's female children

The United Nations has marked 11 October as International Day of the Girl Child with an aim to "highlight and address the needs and challenges girls face while promoting girls' empowerment and the fulfillment of their human rights".

This year, the theme is "With Her: A Skilled GirlForce", marks the beginning of a global campaign focussing on skill development of the girl children and improving their employability.

The theme is important also because according to United Nations, of the 1 billion young people that will enter the workforce in the next decade, more than 90 percent of those living in developing countries will work in the informal sector, where low or no pay, abuse and exploitation are common, the world body says.

And to achieve that, the United Nations has called on the "global community to rethink how to prepare them (girl children) for a successful transition into the world of work". Considering India accounts for one of the largest youth population in the world, and its already skewered sex ratio is expected to worsen, Firstpost has prepared a special quiz to check well aware you are of the problems facing the girl children.