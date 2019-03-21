International Day of Forests: From Asia's mangroves to Amazon rainforest, take this quiz to check your knowledge of world's green cover

By 2030, the world population is expected to climb to 8.5 billion, making forests more important than ever. Every year, 21 March is celebrated as International Day of Forests in order to raise awareness on the importance of all types of forests.

This year, too, the day underscores the "importance of education at all levels in achieving sustainable forest management and biodiversity conservation".

On International Day of Forests, Firstpost has prepared a special quiz on the world's green cover. Take this quiz to check your knowledge of forests and why they are important for human survival.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.