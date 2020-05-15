You are here:
International Day of Families 2020: From history to theme, all you need to know about how kins form healthy society

India FP Trending May 15, 2020 16:53:25 IST

"Families are a lifeline for many during these difficult and uncertain times," said the United Nations as the world celebrates International Day of Families on 15 May. The day aims at promoting awareness of issues related to families and increase knowledge of the social, economic and demographic processes affecting them.

As per the United Nations, this year’s 25th anniversary of Copenhagen Declaration and Beijing Platform for Action comes at the time of one of the most challenging global health and social crises.

International Day of Families symbol

According to a report by Hindustan Times, International Day of Families is identified by a symbol that is circular in shape. It is of a solid green colour with a red image that contains a schematic drawing element of a house and a heart in the centre.

The symbol denotes the safe and secure environment a family can provide to people across age groups.

A Nepalese family in front of their house. With support from a joint UN programme, the family increased its income by converting fields from grain production to high-value vegetables. Image credit: UN Women

History of International Day of Families

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), in the year 1993, decided in a resolution that 15 May every year should be observed as the International Day of Families.

As per the UN, the COVID-19 pandemic brings into sharp focus the importance of investing in social policies and protecting the most vulnerable individuals and families. "There is a real opportunity to rethink and transform the way our economies and societies function to foster greater equality for all," UN said.

On the International Day of Families 2020, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu extended his greeting and shared a photo of his family. "Family has an important role in building a peaceful, healthy and value based society," the Vice President tweeted.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri wrote, "In this difficult hour, I stand with my family of 130 crore Indians. Together, we shall overcome."

Yash Raj Film also tweeted about the different kind of families we find in our lives including friends and workplaces with images from popular films under the banner.

Updated Date: May 15, 2020 16:53:25 IST



