The International Day of Action for Women's Health or International Women's Health Day is observed on 28 May every year by women and health groups across the world to spread awareness about their health and rights.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, where women are more likely to bear the brunt of social and economic consequences, this day aims to raise awareness on the issues related to women’s health and well-being such as Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR). The focus is to remind everyone, especially the government leaders and parliamentarians, that every woman's health matters.

Currently, the Latin American and Caribbean Women’s Health Network (LACWHN) and Women's Global Network for Reproductive Rights (WGNRR) are working together to make this campaign a success.

History of International Day of Action for Women's Health 2021

In 1987, the International Women's Health Day came into existence and the government of South Africa officially recognised it during that time. With the day beginning to be observed, an opportunity to educate and make people aware of the importance of sexual and reproductive health and the rights of women was finally recognised.

The need to educate women across the globe about issues like Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR), irrespective of factors including religion and age, still retains utmost importance.

This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the International Day of Action for Women's Health sends a message that says ‘2021 Call for Action’.

Below are few rights that SRHR has included in its list for women:

- Use modern contraceptive methods

- Sexuality education

- Choose their partner

- Receive information on sexuality

- Safe abortion and post-abortion care

- Know about prevention, care, and treatment of sexually transmitted diseases and infections.

Other issues that are raised to get women aware of their rights for health care that are:

- Women being cautious about health care

- Making women aware of medical facilities, contraceptives, and other help

- Women need to be protected from HIV/AIDS

- Women should have safe and legal abortion facilities.