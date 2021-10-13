International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction 2021: Government plans and policies to improve disaster risk reduction

The National Disaster Management Plan, the National Policy on Disaster Management, National Action Plan on Climate Change and the Disaster Management Act are just some of the measures adopted by the government to mitigate the destruction in face of a disaster

Every year on 13 October, International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction is observed across the world. It is a day to create awareness and promote the global culture of risk alertness and disaster reduction. This special day reveals how communities or groups around the world are aiming to reduce their exposure to disasters as well as creating awareness about the importance of the risks they face.

A good disaster risk governance can be measured with the number of lives saved, reduced economic losses, and reduced number of disaster-affected people.

Here are a few plans and policies that the government has introduced to improve disaster risk reduction and climate resilience for common people:

National Disaster Management Plan (NDMP):

This plan offers a framework as well as direction to the government and its concerned agencies for all phases of the disaster management cycle. The NDMP is designed in such a way that it can be implemented in a scalable and flexible manner. Factors like, mitigation (prevention and risk reduction), preparedness, response, and recovery (immediate restoration to build-back better) are the main objectives of this plan.

National Policy on Disaster Management (NPDM):

This policy was introduced to build a safe and disaster-resilient India. The idea behind this policy was to develop a proactive, multi-disaster, and technology-driven strategy that can help in mitigation, prevention, and preparedness. The main objective of this policy is to prevent danger or threat of any disaster, preparedness to deal with the disaster, mitigation or reduction of risk of any disaster, and prompt response to any threatening disaster situation. It also works towards evacuation, rescue, and relief.

National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC):

Climate change can alter the distribution and quality of a country's natural resources that can have an adverse effect on livelihood. NAPCC addresses the critical concerns via a directional shift in the development pathway. Furthermore, the plan identifies ways and measures that promote our development objectives while co-benefiting climate change effectively. NAPCC believes in protecting the vulnerable and poor sections of society through sustainable development strategy and achieving national growth objectives that enhance ecological sustainability.

Disaster Management Act:

This act provides effective management of disasters, especially for matters “connected therewith or incidental thereto”. The main objective of this act is to provide help and support to people who are affected by disasters. It is more like giving them their life back and helping them to begin again. Additionally, this act is the legal foundation that deals with all disaster-related activities. From promoting general awareness and education related to disaster management to performing functions as the national authority may require it to perform, is all that they are concerned with.