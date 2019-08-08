International Cat Day 2019: Five scientifically proven health benefits of having a feline pet

International Cat Day 2019| Today, 8 August is International Cat Day. It began in 2002 by the International Fund for Animal Welfare and other animal rights groups to celebrate the most popular pet around the globe. Apart from being furry, cute and independent, cats are also scientifically proven to be good for your health. So much so that, even watching cat videos online can help one feel elated. Studies have shown that just watching cat videos on the internet can boost a person’s energy and create positive emotions. In honour of International Cat Day, here are a few scientifically proven health benefits of having a feline roommate.

1) Cats have a positive impact on your mental health:

If you didn’t already have enough reasons to cuddle your cat, here’s another. A study of 600 people where about half had mental health problems, 87 percent of cat owners admitted to experiencing a positive impact on their well-being. 76 percent also revealed that they found coping with everyday stresses easier, thanks to cats.

2) Cats can help children with autism:

Researchers from the University of Missouri discovered that the social interaction of children with autism dramatically improved when around pets. In the study, about half the families that participated had cats, with parents reporting strong bonds of attachment forming between them and their kids.

3) Cat purrs help to heal bones, tendons and muscles:

If you’re a cat lover, you already find the cat purring to be one of the most comforting sounds in the world as it generally means your cat is happy and comfortable. The sound has also been long associated with a therapeutic healing ability on human bones and muscle.

A 2006 study conducted by Fauna Communications, found that the frequency of a cat’s purr is between 25 and 140 Hz. This covers the same frequencies that are therapeutic for bone growth and fracture healing, pain relief, swelling reduction, wound healing, muscle growth and repair, tendon repair, and mobility of joints.

4) Cats mean fewer allergies (for your kids):

A study conducted on both dogs and cats revealed that contact with these pets in the first year of life can toughen up babies’ immune system, particularly against respiratory diseases. It can give you a better defence against childhood illness further along the line, the researchers concluded. Another study found that cleaner is not always better; children who are exposed to cat allergens are better off. Kids in urban environments with the most exposure with allergens and bacteria developed a better sensitization to allergies.

5) Cats can lower your risk of heart disease:

A 10 year long study of more than 4,000 Americans by researchers at the University of Minnesota's Stroke Institute in Minneapolis found that owning a cat can lower your stress levels, which in turn will have a knock-on effect on your risk of cardiovascular disease. Owning a cat can actually lower ones risk of various heart diseases, including stroke, by around 30 percent.